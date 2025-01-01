Menu
2022 Ford Maverick

18,570 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT

12604774

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,570KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F96NRA30871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-XXXX

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2022 Ford Maverick