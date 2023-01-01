Menu
2022 GMC Acadia

28,328 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

AT4

AT4

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

28,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10493349
  • Stock #: 102249A
  • VIN: 1GKKNLLSXNZ112241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,328 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

