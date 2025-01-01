Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Honda Civic

96,626 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Touring | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12936311

2022 Honda Civic

Touring | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

  1. 1757012658
  2. 1757012658
  3. 1757012658
  4. 1757012658
  5. 1757012658
  6. 1757012658
  7. 1757012658
  8. 1757012658
  9. 1757012658
  10. 1757012658
  11. 1757012658
  12. 1757012658
  13. 1757012658
  14. 1757012658
  15. 1757012658
  16. 1757012658
  17. 1757012658
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,626KM
VIN 2HGFE1F94NH001583

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,626 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 519 Cars

Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 79,033 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 Lexus ES 350 Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof 144,092 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE | 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise Control for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE | 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise Control 218,700 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 519 Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2022 Honda Civic