$27,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Honda Civic
Touring | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof
2022 Honda Civic
Touring | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,626KM
VIN 2HGFE1F94NH001583
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,626 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 519 Cars
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 79,033 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lexus ES 350 Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof 144,092 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE | 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise Control 218,700 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 519 Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing>
519 Cars
519-633-2020
2022 Honda Civic