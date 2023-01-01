2022 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 6 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9849158

9849158 Stock #: 100438A

100438A VIN: 3C4NJDDB2NT172935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 100438A

Mileage 13,665 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.