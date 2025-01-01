Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

37,893 KM

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

Used
37,893KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG4NW138015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 98967A
  • Mileage 37,893 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

