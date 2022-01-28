$CALL+ tax & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
20KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8166196
- Stock #: 98673D
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN2NW119038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 98673D
- Mileage 20 KM
Vehicle Description
Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6