<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition, available now at 519 Cars! This head-turning crossover boasts a vibrant blue exterior that perfectly complements its striking red interior, a combination thats sure to make a statement wherever you go. With only 81,875km on the odometer, this beauty is just getting started! Plus, with its all-wheel-drive system, youll be prepared for those unpredictable Canadian winters.</p><p>The Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition is designed to elevate your driving experience. This model is perfect for those who appreciate both performance and luxury. Youll be impressed by its smooth automatic transmission and responsive gasoline engine, making every drive a joy. This well-maintained SUV is ready to offer you years of reliable and stylish service. Come down to 519 Cars and see why the CX-5 is a fan favourite!</p><p>Here are five features of the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:</p><ul><li><strong>Bold Kuro Edition Styling:</strong> Turns heads with its unique design elements and sporty aesthetic.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides confident handling and control in all weather conditions, perfect for Canadian roads.</li><li><strong>Eye-Catching Colour Combination:</strong> A striking blue exterior and a luxurious red interior create a truly unforgettable look.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Provides a blend of power and efficiency, ideal for both city driving and long road trips.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> Designed to provide a premium driving experience for you and your passengers.</li></ul><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. Thats why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #d9d9e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: var(--text-primary); font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.</p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Have a challenging credit history? Were here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Dont have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.</span></p>

81,875 KM

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

81,875KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2N0590461

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 519CR2201
  Mileage 81,875 KM

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition, available now at 519 Cars! This head-turning crossover boasts a vibrant blue exterior that perfectly complements its striking red interior, a combination that's sure to make a statement wherever you go. With only 81,875km on the odometer, this beauty is just getting started! Plus, with its all-wheel-drive system, you'll be prepared for those unpredictable Canadian winters.

The Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition is designed to elevate your driving experience. This model is perfect for those who appreciate both performance and luxury. You'll be impressed by its smooth automatic transmission and responsive gasoline engine, making every drive a joy. This well-maintained SUV is ready to offer you years of reliable and stylish service. Come down to 519 Cars and see why the CX-5 is a fan favourite!

Here are five features of the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:

  • Bold Kuro Edition Styling: Turns heads with its unique design elements and sporty aesthetic.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Provides confident handling and control in all weather conditions, perfect for Canadian roads.
  • Eye-Catching Colour Combination: A striking blue exterior and a luxurious red interior create a truly unforgettable look.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Provides a blend of power and efficiency, ideal for both city driving and long road trips.
  • Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Designed to provide a premium driving experience for you and your passengers.

At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!

Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.

Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.

Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.

We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.

We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.

Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

