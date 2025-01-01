$29,800+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
Kuro Edition | APPLE/ANDROID AUTO | LEATHER
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 519CR2201
- Mileage 81,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition, available now at 519 Cars! This head-turning crossover boasts a vibrant blue exterior that perfectly complements its striking red interior, a combination that's sure to make a statement wherever you go. With only 81,875km on the odometer, this beauty is just getting started! Plus, with its all-wheel-drive system, you'll be prepared for those unpredictable Canadian winters.
The Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition is designed to elevate your driving experience. This model is perfect for those who appreciate both performance and luxury. You'll be impressed by its smooth automatic transmission and responsive gasoline engine, making every drive a joy. This well-maintained SUV is ready to offer you years of reliable and stylish service. Come down to 519 Cars and see why the CX-5 is a fan favourite!
Here are five features of the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:
- Bold Kuro Edition Styling: Turns heads with its unique design elements and sporty aesthetic.
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides confident handling and control in all weather conditions, perfect for Canadian roads.
- Eye-Catching Colour Combination: A striking blue exterior and a luxurious red interior create a truly unforgettable look.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Provides a blend of power and efficiency, ideal for both city driving and long road trips.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Designed to provide a premium driving experience for you and your passengers.
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
Vehicle Features
