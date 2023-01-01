Menu
2022 RAM 1500

19,017 KM

Details Features

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

19,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10177266
  • Stock #: 98513A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT5NN196364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 98513A
  • Mileage 19,017 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

