Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

21,051 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,051KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT4NG275720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 99402A
  • Mileage 21,051 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 21,051 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Renegade North for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 Jeep Renegade North 40,303 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 99,950 KM $24,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic