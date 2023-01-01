Menu
2022 RAM 2500

11,396 KM

Details Description Features

$75,989

+ tax & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Power Wagon Loaded and Like New!

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

11,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825568
  • Stock #: 101301A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ7NG266272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 12" Touchscreen Display, 17 Speaker harman kardon Premium Sound, 2 Way Rear Headrest Seat, 2-Door Passive Entry, Front Door Locks, 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins, 4 Way Front Headrests, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Alexa Built-In, All R1 High Radios, All Radio Equipped Vehicles, Aluminum Litho Instrument Panel Bezels w/Blk Trim, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Bi-Function LED Projector Headlamps, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Rotary Shifter w/Silver Stripe, Black Wheel Center Hub, Body Color Door Handles, Bucket Seats, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Connectivity - US/Canada, CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Electric Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Door Accent Lighting, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Full Length Upgraded Floor Console, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Back Seats, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (GL), LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Interior Lighting, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Mirror Running Lights, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, MOPAR Rock Rails w/Step Pad, Off-Road Information Pages, Overhead LED Lamps, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Black Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Wagon Instrument Panel Spec Plate, Power Wagon Level 3 Equipment Group, Power Wagon Off Road Package, Power Wagon Vertical Bar Grille w/RAM, Premium Overhead Console, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.0" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear Door Accent Lighting, Remote Start System, Remote Tailgate Release, Security Alarm, Selectable Tire Fill Alert, SiriusXM Radio Service, SiriusXM w/360L, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Surround View Camera System, Towing Technology Group, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 17" x 8.0" Bead-Lock Aluminum.

Power Wagon 6.4L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat



PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

