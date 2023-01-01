$75,989+ tax & licensing
$75,989
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2022 RAM 2500
2022 RAM 2500
Power Wagon Loaded and Like New!
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$75,989
+ taxes & licensing
11,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9825568
- Stock #: 101301A
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ7NG266272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,396 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 12" Touchscreen Display, 17 Speaker harman kardon Premium Sound, 2 Way Rear Headrest Seat, 2-Door Passive Entry, Front Door Locks, 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins, 4 Way Front Headrests, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Alexa Built-In, All R1 High Radios, All Radio Equipped Vehicles, Aluminum Litho Instrument Panel Bezels w/Blk Trim, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Bi-Function LED Projector Headlamps, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Rotary Shifter w/Silver Stripe, Black Wheel Center Hub, Body Color Door Handles, Bucket Seats, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Connectivity - US/Canada, CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Electric Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Door Accent Lighting, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Full Length Upgraded Floor Console, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Back Seats, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (GL), LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Interior Lighting, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Mirror Running Lights, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, MOPAR Rock Rails w/Step Pad, Off-Road Information Pages, Overhead LED Lamps, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Black Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Wagon Instrument Panel Spec Plate, Power Wagon Level 3 Equipment Group, Power Wagon Off Road Package, Power Wagon Vertical Bar Grille w/RAM, Premium Overhead Console, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.0" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear Door Accent Lighting, Remote Start System, Remote Tailgate Release, Security Alarm, Selectable Tire Fill Alert, SiriusXM Radio Service, SiriusXM w/360L, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Surround View Camera System, Towing Technology Group, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 17" x 8.0" Bead-Lock Aluminum.
Power Wagon 6.4L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6