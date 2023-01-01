Menu
2022 RAM 3500

24,281 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2022 RAM 3500

2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350774
  • Stock #: 99373A
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL4NG238547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 99373A
  • Mileage 24,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

