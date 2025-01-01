Menu
Looking for a vehicle that says "I'm responsible" but still lets you blast your guilty-pleasure playlists at full volume? This Equinox LT is basically a mobile stress-reduction unit. Spacious enough to haul the kids, groceries, AND that Costco impulse purchase you swore you wouldn't buy. Smooth ride, great mileage, and comfort so good you'll start volunteering to drive everyone everywhere.

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

166,200 KM

Details

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

13149550

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,200KM
VIN 3GNAXUEG6PS139735

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a vehicle that says “I’m responsible” but still lets you blast your guilty-pleasure playlists at full volume? This Equinox LT is basically a mobile stress-reduction unit. Spacious enough to haul the kids, groceries, AND that Costco impulse purchase you swore you wouldn’t buy. Smooth ride, great mileage, and comfort so good you’ll start volunteering to drive everyone everywhere.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Haven

(519) 207-1211

2023 Chevrolet Equinox