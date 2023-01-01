2023 Chrysler Pacifica

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10212324

10212324 Stock #: 101509D

101509D VIN: 2C4RC1FG7PR564169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 101509D

Mileage 23 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.