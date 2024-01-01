Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Dodge Hornet

25,585 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Dodge Hornet

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Dodge Hornet

GT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,585KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACNDFANXP3A04642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,585 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 99,591 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Compass Sport/North for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2015 Jeep Compass Sport/North 121,776 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT POWER SUNROOF | ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO | ANTI-SPIN R for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SLT POWER SUNROOF | ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO | ANTI-SPIN R 121,007 KM $24,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2023 Dodge Hornet