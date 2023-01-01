Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford Explorer

12,303 KM

Details Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Explorer

2023 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10335918
  2. 10335918
  3. 10335918
  4. 10335918
  5. 10335918
  6. 10335918
  7. 10335918
  8. 10335918
  9. 10335918
  10. 10335918
  11. 10335918
  12. 10335918
Contact Seller

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,303KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335918
  • Stock #: 3505A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC5PGA45379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2023 Ford Explorer ST
 12,303 KM
$69,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350
15,839 KM
$97,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 24,500 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory