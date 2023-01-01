Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford Mustang

6,909 KM

Details Features

$55,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,850

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Mustang

2023 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10622025
  2. 10622025
  3. 10622025
  4. 10622025
  5. 10622025
  6. 10622025
  7. 10622025
  8. 10622025
  9. 10622025
  10. 10622025
  11. 10622025
Contact Seller

$55,850

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
6,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10622025
  • Stock #: 3676B
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF5P5304402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,909 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2023 Ford Mustang GT
 6,909 KM
$55,850 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 63,575 KM
$39,775 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 43,738 KM
$48,367 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory