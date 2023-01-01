$55,850+ tax & licensing
$55,850
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2023 Ford Mustang
GT
6,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10622025
- Stock #: 3676B
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF5P5304402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 6,909 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
