2023 Ford Mustang

$55,850 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 9 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10622025

10622025 Stock #: 3676B

3676B VIN: 1FA6P8CF5P5304402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 6,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.