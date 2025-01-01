Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Genesis G70

24,349 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12227370.648631089?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32520

2023 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,349KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTG54TE9PU117952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,349 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 83,535 KM $36,989 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2013 RAM 1500 SLT 243,610 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 85,608 KM $29,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2023 Genesis G70