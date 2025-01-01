$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Genesis G70
3.3T Sport
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Used
24,349KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTG54TE9PU117952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 24,349 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
2023 Genesis G70