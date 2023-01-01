2023 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 4 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9896363

9896363 Stock #: CL010937

CL010937 VIN: KMHLW4AK6PU010937

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CL010937

Mileage 5,418 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.