Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Jeep Gladiator

32,884 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Watch This Vehicle
12430768

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 12430768
  2. 12430768
  3. 12430768
  4. 12430768
  5. 12430768
  6. 12430768
  7. 12430768
  8. 12430768
  9. 12430768
  10. 12430768
  11. 12430768
  12. 12430768
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,884KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTEGXPL550055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 101480B
  • Mileage 32,884 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 32,884 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 102,407 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sport S for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sport S 18,199 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Gladiator