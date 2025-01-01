$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Used
47,878KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTEG8PL534257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 101312A
- Mileage 47,878 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
