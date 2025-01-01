$44,989+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$44,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN9PW574862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 100845A
- Mileage 28,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2023 Jeep Wrangler