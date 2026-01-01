Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Jeep Wrangler

53,878 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
13511930

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 13511930
  2. 13511930
  3. 13511930
  4. 13511930
  5. 13511930
  6. 13511930
  7. 13511930
  8. 13511930
  9. 13511930
  10. 13511930
  11. 13511930
  12. 13511930
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,878KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXENXPW627891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 53,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2024 Ford Edge ST Line 39,666 KM $35,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST SXT PLUS GROUP | 20INCH WHEELS | LED BED LIGHTING for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST SXT PLUS GROUP | 20INCH WHEELS | LED BED LIGHTING 100,441 KM $24,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2023 Jeep Wrangler