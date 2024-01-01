Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 RAM 1500

33,084 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 11556966
  2. 11556966
  3. 11556966
  4. 11556966
  5. 11556966
  6. 11556966
  7. 11556966
  8. 11556966
  9. 11556966
  10. 11556966
  11. 11556966
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RRFFGXPN574145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,084 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Big Horn 33,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 126,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel NIGHT EDITION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | OFF-ROAD EDITI for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel NIGHT EDITION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | OFF-ROAD EDITI 71,410 KM $50,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500