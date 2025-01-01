Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 RAM 1500

47,220 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12956927

2023 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 12956927
  2. 12956927
  3. 12956927
  4. 12956927
  5. 12956927
  6. 12956927
  7. 12956927
  8. 12956927
  9. 12956927
  10. 12956927
  11. 12956927
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFTTXPN663720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 105180A
  • Mileage 47,220 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Limited for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Limited 64,707 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 45,413 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred 94,453 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2023 RAM 1500