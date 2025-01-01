Menu
2023 RAM 2500

93,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 2500

Laramie

13135513

2023 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
93,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL7PG566370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 RAM 2500