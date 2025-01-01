Menu
2024 Dodge Durango

47,608 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Durango

GT

13163137

2024 Dodge Durango

GT

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG5RC144390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 103895AX
  • Mileage 47,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
$CALL

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2024 Dodge Durango