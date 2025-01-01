Menu
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

12,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo

12670050

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 12670050
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKAG9R8943871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200

