2024 Jeep Wrangler

22,364 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

SPORT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,364KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXDNXRW165672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 101941A
  • Mileage 22,364 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-XXXX

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

