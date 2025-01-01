$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 380 Autobahn
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Used
52,212KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWHA7CD9RW161979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 104671A
- Mileage 52,212 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
2024 Volkswagen Golf