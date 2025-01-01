Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Volkswagen Golf

52,212 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 380 Autobahn

Watch This Vehicle
12430762

2024 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 380 Autobahn

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 12430762
  2. 12430762
  3. 12430762
  4. 12430762
  5. 12430762
  6. 12430762
  7. 12430762
  8. 12430762
  9. 12430762
  10. 12430762
  11. 12430762
  12. 12430762
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,212KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWHA7CD9RW161979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 104671A
  • Mileage 52,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 74,734 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 74,276 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 20,980 KM $55,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2024 Volkswagen Golf