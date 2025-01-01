2025 RAM 1500

Menu
<p> </p> <h4>DEALER DEMO</h4> <p><em>Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.</em></p> <h4>BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE</h4> <p>AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program<br /> Shop online or in-store, any way you want it<br /> Virtual trade estimate & appraisal<br /> Virtual credit approval & eSignature<br /> 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*</p> <p>The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
156KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVP4SN711026

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 104579D
  • Mileage 156 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

