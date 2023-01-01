Filter Results
New and Used Ford Expedition for Sale in Ontario
Showing 1-49 of 49
2018 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
$47,999
146,822KM
Heaslip Ford
Hagersville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
$62,495
105,623KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Cayuga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Expedition
Max MAX LIMITED 4X4| 8 PASS| PANO ROOF| COOLED LEATHER
$72,216
61,842KM
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited
$62,995
87,156KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Cayuga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Hot & Cold Seats, Park Sensors, Back-Up Camera and more!
$78,988
26,199KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 Ford Expedition
XLT *Very Good Condition/Runs & Drives Excellent*
$13,995
290,000KM
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
$78,998
44,360KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Expedition
XLT 3.5L | NAV | FX4 OFF ROAD PKG | 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS
$60,435
58,129KM
Maitland Ford Lincoln
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MOON ROOF | ONE OWNER
$83,383
33,172KM
Barrie Ford
Barrie, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited Max AWD, 8 Seater, Navi, Pano Roof!
$65,995
87,236KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2014 Ford Expedition
LIMITED 4X4 **7 PASSENGER**
$27,871
121,135KM
DriveTown Ottawa
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Expedition
XLT - Heated Seats - Backup Cam
$43,995
163,000KM
Riverside Auto Sales
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Expedition
KING RANCH | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | 22" RIMS
$79,888
43,655KM
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited
$61,999
70,125KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Embrun, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
$111,418
CALL
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
Peterborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Ford Expedition
TIMBERLINE 4X4
$102,604
25KM
Savage Ford
Sturgeon Falls, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
$100,474
7,124KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Embrun, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Ford Expedition
Max Limited Demonstrator
$101,074
12KM
Winegard Ford
Caledonia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Expedition
Max Limited Previous Dealer Demonstrator - Stealth Pa
$88,950
25,819KM
Winegard Ford
Caledonia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Expedition
Limited Black Edition, 7 Passengers,
Sale
$49,995
47,700KM
Oakville Autos
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 Ford Expedition
Expedition Limited Max 4X4 * 8 Passenger * Sunroof * Leather * Power Lift Gate * Back Up Camera * Power Adjusting Pedals * Power Seats * Rear Climat
$13,995
247,858KM
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2019 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max 3.5L Ecoboost PanoramaRoof NavLeather
$62,995
97,581KM
Lynden Auto Depot
Brantford, ON
2020 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
$89,995
12,489KM
2020 Ford Expedition
Max Limited MAX | 4X4 | NAV | MOONROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
$77,365
34,311KM
Southpoint Ford
Leamington, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Expedition
Timberline
$CALL
CALL
2021 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
$CALL
CALL