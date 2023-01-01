Menu
New and Used Ford Expedition for Sale in Ontario

Used 2015 Ford Expedition for sale in Sarnia, ON

2015 Ford Expedition

$27,945
+ tax & lic
121,222KM
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Hagersville, ON

2018 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX
$47,999
+ tax & lic
146,822KM
Heaslip Ford

Hagersville, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX
$62,495
+ tax & lic
105,623KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Max MAX LIMITED 4X4| 8 PASS| PANO ROOF| COOLED LEATHER for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Max MAX LIMITED 4X4| 8 PASS| PANO ROOF| COOLED LEATHER
$72,216
+ tax & lic
61,842KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited
$62,995
+ tax & lic
87,156KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2017 Ford Expedition Max Limited for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Expedition

Max Limited
$19,999
+ tax & lic
710,565KM
Car Squad Ltd.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Hot & Cold Seats, Park Sensors, Back-Up Camera and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Hot & Cold Seats, Park Sensors, Back-Up Camera and more!
$78,988
+ tax & lic
26,199KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2011 Ford Expedition XLT *Very Good Condition/Runs & Drives Excellent* for sale in Hamilton, ON

2011 Ford Expedition

XLT *Very Good Condition/Runs & Drives Excellent*
$13,995
+ tax & lic
290,000KM
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Hamilton, ON

Used 2020 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$78,998
+ tax & lic
44,360KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Expedition XLT 3.5L | NAV | FX4 OFF ROAD PKG | 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON

2020 Ford Expedition

XLT 3.5L | NAV | FX4 OFF ROAD PKG | 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS
$60,435
+ tax & lic
58,129KM
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Max Platinum HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MOON ROOF | ONE OWNER for sale in Barrie, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MOON ROOF | ONE OWNER
$83,383
+ tax & lic
33,172KM
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline for sale in Kingston, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Timberline
$103,503
+ tax & lic
28KM
Petrie Ford

Kingston, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited Max AWD, 8 Seater, Navi, Pano Roof! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited Max AWD, 8 Seater, Navi, Pano Roof!
$65,995
+ tax & lic
87,236KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Ford Expedition LIMITED 4X4 **7 PASSENGER** for sale in Ottawa, ON

2014 Ford Expedition

LIMITED 4X4 **7 PASSENGER**
$27,871
+ tax & lic
121,135KM
DriveTown Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XL FLEET for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Ford Expedition

MAX XL FLEET
$34,250
+ tax & lic
215,675KM
AJS Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Limited
$106,829
+ tax & lic
CALL
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Ford Expedition XLT - Heated Seats - Backup Cam for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Expedition

XLT - Heated Seats - Backup Cam
$43,995
+ tax & lic
163,000KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Expedition Max Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Ford Expedition

Max Limited
$36,895
+ tax & lic
114,867KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2020 Ford Expedition KING RANCH | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | 22

2020 Ford Expedition

KING RANCH | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | 22" RIMS
$79,888
+ tax & lic
43,655KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Embrun, ON

2020 Ford Expedition

Limited
$61,999
+ tax & lic
70,125KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in Peterborough, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$111,418
+ tax & lic
CALL
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

Peterborough, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition TIMBERLINE 4X4 for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

TIMBERLINE 4X4
$102,604
+ tax & lic
25KM
Savage Ford

Sturgeon Falls, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Max King Ranch for sale in Watford, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Max King Ranch
$105,664
+ tax & lic
15KM
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Embrun, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX
$100,474
+ tax & lic
7,124KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Beamsville, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX
$73,988
+ tax & lic
54,279KM
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Max Limited Demonstrator for sale in Caledonia, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Max Limited Demonstrator
$101,074
+ tax & lic
12KM
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Used 2022 Ford Expedition Max Limited Previous Dealer Demonstrator - Stealth Pa for sale in Caledonia, ON

2022 Ford Expedition

Max Limited Previous Dealer Demonstrator - Stealth Pa
$88,950
+ tax & lic
25,819KM
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Max Limited for sale in Watford, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Max Limited
$105,629
+ tax & lic
15KM
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Max Limited for sale in Watford, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Max Limited
$92,935
+ tax & lic
10KM
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Limited
$97,499
+ tax & lic
8KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Watford, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Limited
$102,944
+ tax & lic
10KM
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

New 2022 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Watford, ON

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited
$91,875
+ tax & lic
15KM
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Max Platinum for sale in Morrisburg, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum
$85,488
+ tax & lic
29,000KM
Strader Motor Sales

Morrisburg, ON

Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Hagersville, ON

2019 Ford Expedition

Limited
$59,999
+ tax & lic
104,030KM
Heaslip Ford

Hagersville, ON

Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited Black Edition, 7 Passengers, for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 Ford Expedition

Limited Black Edition, 7 Passengers,
Sale
$49,995
+ tax & lic
47,700KM
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Used 2012 Ford Expedition Expedition Limited Max 4X4 * 8 Passenger * Sunroof * Leather * Power Lift Gate * Back Up Camera * Power Adjusting Pedals * Power Seats * Rear Climat for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Ford Expedition

Expedition Limited Max 4X4 * 8 Passenger * Sunroof * Leather * Power Lift Gate * Back Up Camera * Power Adjusting Pedals * Power Seats * Rear Climat
$13,995
+ tax & lic
247,858KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 3.5L Ecoboost PanoramaRoof NavLeather for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max 3.5L Ecoboost PanoramaRoof NavLeather
$62,995
+ tax & lic
97,581KM
Lynden Auto Depot

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$71,999
+ tax & lic
80,920KM
Barrhaven Ford

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in North Bay, ON

2020 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$89,995
+ tax & lic
12,489KM
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

North Bay, ON

Used 2020 Ford Expedition Max Limited MAX | 4X4 | NAV | MOONROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE for sale in Leamington, ON

2020 Ford Expedition

Max Limited MAX | 4X4 | NAV | MOONROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
$77,365
+ tax & lic
34,311KM
Southpoint Ford

Leamington, ON

Used 2011 Ford Expedition XLT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2011 Ford Expedition

XLT
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
North Toronto Auction

Innisfil, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition LMTD MAX 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

LMTD MAX 4X4
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Murphy Ford

Pembroke, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition PLAT MAX 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

PLAT MAX 4X4
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Murphy Ford

Pembroke, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in Listowel, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

New 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline for sale in North Bay, ON

2022 Ford Expedition

Timberline
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

North Bay, ON

New 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in North Bay, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

North Bay, ON

New 2023 Ford Expedition Platinum for sale in Oakville, ON

2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum
$110,835
+ tax & lic
10KM
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in Ingleside, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$89,500
+ tax & lic
8,788KM
S.G. Wells Ford

Ingleside, ON

Used 2022 Ford Expedition Limited 4X4 for sale in Midland, ON

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited 4X4
$CALL
+ tax & lic
24,000KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON