1961 Ford Thunderbird

0 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

1961 Ford Thunderbird

1961 Ford Thunderbird

1961 Ford Thunderbird

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1633369917
  2. 1633369928
  3. 1633369936
  4. 1633369944
  5. 1633369951
  6. 1633369960
  7. 1633369970
  8. 1633369982
  9. 1633369991
  10. 1633369998
  11. 1633370010
  12. 1633370017
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7722070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

