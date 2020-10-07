Menu
1986 Ford WINNEBAGO

51,099 KM

Details Description

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

1986 Ford WINNEBAGO

1986 Ford WINNEBAGO

1986 Ford WINNEBAGO

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

51,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6054564
  • Stock #: 20_632
  • VIN: 1WWBB15Y6FF304074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,099 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Quick Links
Directions Inventory