1990 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

183,427 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

1990 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

1990 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

454 SS 2WD

1990 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

454 SS 2WD

454 SS 2WD

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

183,427KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8234058
  • Stock #: 21184
  • VIN: 2GCEC14H8L1193218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21184
  • Mileage 183,427 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-XXXX

613-406-6532

