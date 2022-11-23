1996 Audi A4

$1,850 + taxes & licensing 2 6 0 , 3 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9367051

9367051 Stock #: 21627

21627 VIN: WAUEA88D2TA185267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 260,307 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

