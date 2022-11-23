Menu
1996 Audi A4

260,307 KM

Details Description Features

$1,850

+ tax & licensing
$1,850

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

1996 Audi A4

1996 Audi A4

2.8 Quattro

1996 Audi A4

2.8 Quattro

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,850

+ taxes & licensing

260,307KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9367051
  Stock #: 21627
  VIN: WAUEA88D2TA185267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21627
  • Mileage 260,307 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. VEHICLE IS MANUAL

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

