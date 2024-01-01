$4,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1996 Dodge Ram 2500
ST Club Cab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
1996 Dodge Ram 2500
ST Club Cab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
286,480KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3B7KF23Z7TM150556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 286,480 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
2005 Toyota Highlander Limited V6 4WD 245,568 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Savana G2500 Extended Cargo 189,857 MI $4,300 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 i Sport 4-Door 148,271 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email CFT Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
Call Dealer
613-406-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
1996 Dodge Ram 2500