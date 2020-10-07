Menu
1996 Ford Ranger

245,997 KM

Details Description Features

$1,499

+ tax & licensing
$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

XL REG. CAB SHORT BE

Location

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

245,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6034851
  • Stock #: 20_617
  • VIN: 1FTCR10X4TPB63039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 245,997 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
full size spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

