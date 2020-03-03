Menu
1998 Audi A4

2.8

1998 Audi A4

2.8

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,650

+ taxes & licensing

  • 327,027KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4700988
  • Stock #: 20_123
  • VIN: WAUDD28D5WA111183
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • cassette player
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Front side airbag
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

