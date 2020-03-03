Menu
1999 Honda Civic

DX Sedan

1999 Honda Civic

DX Sedan

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,257KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4700991
  • Stock #: 20_124
  • VIN: 2HGEJ6617XH926473
Exterior Colour
Green
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
Windows
  • rear window defogger

