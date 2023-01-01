1999 Toyota Corolla

$1,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 6 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10166655

10166655 Stock #: 21924

21924 VIN: 2T1BR12E1XC767188

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,650 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.