1999 Toyota Tercel

211,495 KM

$1,750

+ tax & licensing
CE

CE

Location

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

211,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9064495
  • Stock #: 21484
  • VIN: JT2BC53L5X0371029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 211,495 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

