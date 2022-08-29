1999 Toyota Tercel

$1,750 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 4 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9064495

9064495 Stock #: 21484

21484 VIN: JT2BC53L5X0371029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 211,495 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.