$2,100+ tax & licensing
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
2000 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
168,271KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10552725
- Stock #: 22075
- VIN: 2T1BR12E0YC783044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
