2001 Toyota Highlander

125,011 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2001 Toyota Highlander

2001 Toyota Highlander

V6 4WD

2001 Toyota Highlander

V6 4WD

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

125,011KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8571029
  Stock #: 21283
  VIN: JTEHF21A810021809

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 125,011 KM

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

