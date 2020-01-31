2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.