$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2002 Acura CL
COUPE
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
261,821KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10166652
- Stock #: 21923
- VIN: 19UYA42492A800169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
