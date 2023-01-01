Menu
2002 Acura CL

261,821 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2002 Acura CL

2002 Acura CL

COUPE

2002 Acura CL

COUPE

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

261,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166652
  • Stock #: 21923
  • VIN: 19UYA42492A800169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21923
  • Mileage 261,821 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

