2002 Dodge Dakota

SLT Quad Cab 2WD

2002 Dodge Dakota

SLT Quad Cab 2WD

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 204,733KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4759014
  • Stock #: 20_149
  • VIN: 1B7HL48X52S593364
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • cassette player
Additional Features
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Front Split Bench Seat
  • Pickup Truck

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

