2002 Dodge Ram 1500

359,145 KM

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

ST SHORT BED 2WD

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

ST SHORT BED 2WD

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

359,145KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5671407
  Stock #: 20_501
  VIN: 1D7HA16N62J146494

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 20_501
  Mileage 359,145 KM

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Running Boards
cassette player
Front air dam
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Full Size S

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

