Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Subaru Impreza

193,688 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2002 Subaru Impreza

2002 Subaru Impreza

WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Subaru Impreza

WRX

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 10467393
  2. 10467393
  3. 10467393
  4. 10467393
  5. 10467393
  6. 10467393
  7. 10467393
  8. 10467393
  9. 10467393
  10. 10467393
  11. 10467393
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
193,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10467393
  • Stock #: 22046
  • VIN: JF1GD29662H523684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,688 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 250,620 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Accent ...
 181,424 KM
$2,200 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 202,043 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory