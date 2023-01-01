$2,500+ tax & licensing
2002 Subaru Impreza
WRX
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
193,688KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10467393
- Stock #: 22046
- VIN: JF1GD29662H523684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
