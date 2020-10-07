Menu
2002 Toyota Camry

256,684 KM

$1,599

+ tax & licensing
$1,599

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

LE

2002 Toyota Camry

LE

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,599

+ taxes & licensing

256,684KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6086892
  • Stock #: 20_640
  • VIN: JTDBE32K720052433

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20_640
  • Mileage 256,684 KM

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Alloy Wheels
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Trunk anti-trap device
Cassette Play

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-XXXX

613-406-6532

