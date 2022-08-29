2002 Toyota Echo

$2,100 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 8 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020389

9020389 Stock #: 21460

21460 VIN: JTDBT123920227526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 219,836 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.